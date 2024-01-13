Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance

Alberta Wambua, Executive Director of the Gender Violence Recovery Centre, has indicated an alarming trend in the reporting of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents. According to her, the number of reported GBV cases has amplified noticeably. This escalation is not sporadic, but seems to follow a specific pattern, with a surge in incidents during the festive season. This trend implies that specific times of the year might intensify circumstances leading to such violence, thus requiring heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

Observations on the Pattern of GBV Cases

Speaking on CitizenWeekend with host Vicky Rubadiri, Wambua brought attention to the concerning pattern of GBV cases. She stressed the need for increased efforts to prevent these incidents, particularly during periods of the year that seem to trigger an uptick in these violent acts. The observations made by Wambua are part of a wider discussion initiated by the Gender Violence Recovery Centre, aimed at reducing GBV. The centre is committed to raising awareness about these patterns and working towards viable solutions to combat them.

International Perspective on Gender-Based Violence

While Wambua focuses on local patterns, the global scale of GBV is equally disturbing. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marks another year where reports of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have soared dramatically. Countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Pakistan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among the most unsafe for women, with rampant issues of rape, torture, malnutrition, and GBV.

Efforts by UN Women and the Impact of COVID-19

UN Women is proactively addressing various forms of violence against women and girls, including harmful practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage. They are also working towards curbing sexual harassment both within and outside the United Nations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened vulnerabilities for women and girls, leading to a spike in online and ICT-facilitated violence. UN Women is urging governments to enhance women’s online safety and backing women’s organizations to tackle this pressing issue.