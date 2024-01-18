Alarming Survey Reveals Hundreds of Elderly Living in Severe Squalor - Urgent Call for Multi-Agency Approach

An initial survey by Age Concern and territorial authorities in New Zealand has uncovered a distressing number of elderly individuals residing in extreme domestic filth. The research, although not wholly exhaustive, incorporated 13 out of 31 Age Concern groups and 15 out of 67 territorial authorities. Among the respondents, 92% of Age Concern organizations and 93% of territorial authorities reported handling cases of clients living in severely unhygienic conditions within the past year.

The State of Squalor

Dr. Jonathan Jarman, the lead researcher, depicted the living conditions as being infested with vermin, overrun with rubbish, and characterized by decaying food and foul smells—conditions deemed unfit for human habitation. The median age of individuals referred to the Public Health Service in Taranaki for living in such conditions stood at 65, with ages spanning from four to 97 years old.

Underlying Causes

Factors contributing to this dire situation encompass mental health issues, physical disabilities, bereavement, and social isolation. The health impacts are severe, with residents frequently requiring hospital visits and confronting personal dangers such as fires or isolated deaths.

Need for a Concerted Effort

Karen Billings-Jensen, Age Concern's chief executive, underscored the necessity for a multi-agency approach to tackle the problem that affects individuals and communities across New Zealand. The full extent of the problem remains unknown, but Australian research indicates there could be up to 2000 homes suffering from similar conditions. Billings-Jensen stressed that while Age Concern is involved, the issue is not exclusive to the elderly and can result from lifelong behaviors. The report advocates for a coordinated response and funding to clean homes and assist residents, as existing efforts by NGOs and community groups lack consistent funding and differ across local authorities.