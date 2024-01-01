en English
Fitness

Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: Exercise or Hidden Heart Conditions?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: Exercise or Hidden Heart Conditions?

Over the past few months, India has seen an unexpected surge in sudden cardiac deaths among seemingly fit individuals. The rising trend is observed in tandem with the emergence of a new Covid variant, JN.1, causing concern among health professionals. The surge is attributed partially to excessive exercise, with social media influencers unwittingly setting unattainable fitness standards that push some to overexert themselves.

Identifying the Underlying Cause

Despite the growing concern, health experts, including Dr. Aashish Contractor and Dr. Digvijay D Nalawade, assert that sudden cardiac death is not usually triggered by exercise in those with healthy hearts. They believe that undiagnosed heart problems are the probable culprits, with excessive exercise acting as a catalyst in these cases. Paul Nolan, a fitness enthusiast who survived a cardiac arrest, can attest to this. Despite his regular exercise and seemingly good health, Nolan had a near-blocked LAD artery, which resulted in his heart attack.

The Role of Exercise in Heart Health

Exercise is generally recommended for maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia. Regular physical activity can significantly lower all-cause mortality rates and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. It can also decrease the likelihood of hospitalization due to Covid-19 infection. However, experts caution against overdoing it, especially for those recovering from severe Covid.

Preventive Measures

Experts emphasize the importance of understanding one’s physical limitations and gradually increasing exercise intensity. They discourage individuals from increasing their workout intensity by more than 10% at a time. A balanced fitness regimen, including strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular training, is recommended. It is also advised to consult with healthcare providers before making any substantial changes to exercise routines. This approach is expected to maintain heart health and prevent undue stress on the cardiovascular system.

The rising trend of cardiac deaths among fit individuals, including young students and celebrities, post the Covid pandemic is alarming. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report noted a 12.5% increase in deaths due to heart attacks in 2022 compared to 2021. These incidents underscore the importance of regular health check-ups, heart awareness, and the need to avoid exceeding 80% of the maximum heart rate during intense sports.

Fitness Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

