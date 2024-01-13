en English
Health

Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
The Health department in Alappuzha has issued a high-priority alert in response to an alarming rise in mumps cases, with the disease predominantly affecting children. Mumps, an infectious disease caused by a virus, is known for its distinctive symptom of causing swelling in the parotid salivary glands. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, difficulty in chewing, and fatigue.

Mumps: A Contagious Dilemma

Mumps is particularly contagious in the period just before and after the onset of gland swelling. The disease is easily transmitted through coughing and sneezing, resulting in a rapid spread among affected individuals. Those infected are strongly advised to limit their contact with others in order to curb the proliferation of the virus. Patients are also urged to adhere to complete bed rest and maintain adequate hydration.

The Lurking Dangers

While mumps typically presents as a mild infection, it holds the potential to develop into serious complications if not treated appropriately. It can affect the brain, testicles, ovaries, and pancreas, potentially leading to conditions such as encephalitis, hearing loss, and infertility.

Community Alert and Preventive Measures

The local community is encouraged to remain vigilant for symptoms of mumps and to seek immediate medical care if any symptoms manifest. District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese emphasized the importance of prompt medical attention to prevent complications. She also advised that children infected with mumps should be kept away from school until they fully recover, which typically occurs within two weeks for most patients.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

