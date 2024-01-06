en English
Health

Alarming Rise in Colorado’s Alcohol-Related Deaths: A Call for State’s Intervention

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Alarming Rise in Colorado’s Alcohol-Related Deaths: A Call for State’s Intervention

Colorado is grappling with a startling surge in alcohol-related deaths, a crisis which is demanding serious examination and response. The Denver Post has launched a comprehensive four-part series, scrutinizing this alarming scenario. Between 2018 and 2021, the state witnessed a more than 60% rise in fatalities due to alcohol, a rate which even in 2022, stood 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

An Unattended Crisis

Despite this troubling surge, Colorado’s lawmakers have not mobilized significant initiatives to curb drinking or constrain alcohol access. In fact, recent regulatory measures have amplified access, with voters greenlighting grocery stores to vend wine and full-strength beer. These decisions starkly contrast with the state’s approach to the fentanyl crisis, wherein possession of even minimal quantities of the drug was criminalized as a felony, alongside increased investment in treatment and education.

Staggering Statistics

The implications of this increased alcohol consumption since the pandemic began are feared to resonate lethally in the coming years. In 2022 alone, alcohol-related fatalities claimed 1,547 lives. These statistics, reflecting a 62.5% increase in DUI-related deaths and a 12% boost in alcohol tax revenue in 2020, underscore the severity of the issue. The impact isn’t confined to mortality rates; it extends to escalating transplant needs and escalating strain on the healthcare system.

Complexities and Challenges

While treatment options exist, information on securing help is not consistently accessible for families in distress. The Denver Post’s series illuminates these complexities, challenging the state’s reluctance to implement strategies known to regulate excessive drinking, such as augmenting alcohol taxes and restricting sales. The narrative also underscores the complexities surrounding alcohol consumption, which unlike other drugs such as fentanyl, is more socially acceptable and prevalent. The challenge doesn’t end here; regulating a substance deeply entrenched in society and economy presents an uphill task.

Health United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

