Accidents

Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:57 pm EST
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has come under scrutiny following a disturbing report that reveals a series of serious surgical errors committed between 2015 and 2023. Notably, these mistakes, referred to as ‘never events’, are severe incidents that are entirely preventable had safety procedures been correctly followed. A staggering total of 3,684 life-threatening errors were recorded during this period.

‘Never Events’ Under the Microscope

The term ‘never events’ applies to such severe mishaps that, theoretically, they should never occur in the realm of healthcare. More than 1,500 of these recorded events involved surgery performed on the wrong body part. In one shocking instance, a woman had a fallopian tube removed instead of her appendix. Other patients were subjected to the removal of the wrong toe or received an injection in the wrong eye.

Post-Surgery Complications

Beyond these egregious errors, there were instances where objects such as cotton wool balls, clamps, gloves, and needles were left inside patients after surgery. Incorrect medical devices, including pacemakers and stents, were implanted in patients. There were even reports of incorrect organ or wrong blood transfusions. The fallout from these errors has led to additional corrective surgeries, extended hospital stays, and significant physical and psychological trauma for the affected patients.

Responses and Reactions

The Royal College of Surgeons has dubbed these mistakes ‘unacceptable’, emphasizing the need for the NHS to learn from these errors to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Patients Association has drawn attention to the lasting impact of these errors on patients’ lives, underlining the seriousness of these events. The data for this report was analyzed by the accident compensation firm claims.co.uk.

Nimrah Khatoon

