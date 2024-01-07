en English
Health

Alarming Rates of Constipation Among Primary School Students in Japan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
A recent survey conducted by Japan Toilet Labo, a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization, has unveiled an alarming figure. Approximately 26.3% of primary school students in Japan are potentially suffering from constipation, stoking concerns among healthcare professionals and educators nationwide. This decisive survey, involving both primary and junior high students across the country, garnered valid responses from an astounding 13,565 children.

The Methodology

To discern cases of constipation, the organization adopted guidelines formulated by academic associations. Children who had two or fewer bowel movements a week or those who passed two or more hard stools within the same period were classified as potentially constipated. The results were startling. They revealed that about one in four primary school children and an estimated 17.6% of junior high students might be grappling with constipation.

The Implications

Dr. Miwako Nakano, a specialist in pediatric defecation care, voiced her concerns over the high percentage of children who might require intervention, ranging from lifestyle changes to prescribed medication. According to Nakano, the figures are a cause for alarm, indicating that over 20% of children might be in need of medical or lifestyle intervention.

The Call to Action

Nakano has emphasized the critical role of families in addressing this issue. She advocated for children to maintain records of their bowel movements and engage in open discussions about any problems with their families. This initiative is crucial, as students are often reluctant to report constipation unless the symptoms become severe. The findings underscore the need for increased awareness and proactive measures to mitigate this prevalent health issue among Japan’s student population.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

