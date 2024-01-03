en English
Ethiopia

Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia

Health experts in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia, have conducted a study to evaluate the prevalence of vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) in HIV positive patients and assess their susceptibility to commonly prescribed antibiotics. The study, which was conducted from April 1 to July 15, 2023, involved a total of 170 HIV positive clients.

Determining Prevalence and Susceptibility

Using a structured questionnaire, demographic and clinical data were collected from the participants. Stool samples were also collected and processed using standard microbiological techniques. The Kirby Bauer disk diffusion method was employed for antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Findings and Predictors of VRE

Results showed that 55.9% of the participants were colonized with Enterococcus species. Alarming still, 13.8% of these showed vancomycin resistance. The study found significant predictors of VRE to be a history of hospitalization, the habit of eating uncooked food, and undergoing invasive procedures.

Alarming Resistance Rates

Among the isolates, multidrug resistance (MDR) was observed in a whopping 87.4%, with the highest resistance rate identified for ampicillin. These findings highlight the significant issue of vancomycin and multidrug resistance among HIV patients in ART clinics in Debre Berhan Town.

In another study, the effectiveness of daptomycin for treating patients with vancomycin-resistant enterococcal urinary tract infection was evaluated. This study included 10 patients with a history of extensive hospital stays and varying levels of kidney function. Treatment with daptomycin achieved clinical cure and vancomycin-resistant enterococcal eradication in all cases, regardless of renal function, history of urinary tract infection, or Foley catheter use.

These studies underline the importance of implementing effective infection prevention guidelines, providing health education on food hygiene, and the crucial need to monitor antibiotic resistance in HIV-positive populations. This is especially important in settings with limited resources, such as Debre Berhan Town.

Ethiopia Health
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

