Alarming Crisis Unfolds in New Mexico's Children, Youth & Families Department

In New Mexico, the Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD) is in a state of crisis, as a recent report underscores the deteriorating conditions and critical situations across the department's statewide offices. High turnover, recruitment challenges, and a backlog of 2,000 cases have led to a significant safety risk for the involved children, many of whom have not been seen since early 2023.

Working Beyond Expertise

Staff members reported being compelled to work outside their areas of expertise. Consequently, they found themselves caring for children with severe medical or behavioral issues without appropriate training. This situation has led to a steep drop in morale, further exacerbated by insufficient resources, unrealistic caseloads, and growing concerns for the safety of the children in their care.

Immediate Actions Recommended

Immediate measures, including over-hiring and enhanced training, have been strongly recommended. State Senator Crystal Brantley, a long-time advocate for CYFD reform, suggests legislative and gubernatorial intervention, arguing that the department is incapable of fixing itself.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

State Senator Jerry Ortiz y Pino, with extensive experience with CYFD, proposes a Constitutional amendment to determine whether CYFD should continue under state oversight or switch to an independent commission. He asserts the urgent need for professional management to restore public confidence and reinstate department functionality. The proposed amendment is set to undergo its first committee review shortly.

The CYFD and the governor's office both acknowledge the severity of the issues and commit to demonstrating positive changes in the upcoming months. The good intentions expressed must now be converted into concrete actions to rectify the present crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of New Mexico's children.