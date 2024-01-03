en English
Health

Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
In a critical move to reinforce emergency response, Alabama State Representative Leigh Hulsey is piloting a bill aimed at training firefighters on engaging individuals with special sensory needs. This initiative mirrors a law already in place for law enforcement officers and seeks to extend the same to certified volunteer and professional firefighters. The Alabama Forestry Commission is the sole exception to this proposed mandate.

A Personal Endeavor

This is not the first time Hulsey has championed such a cause. Her efforts are deeply personal, inspired by her own experiences with her son who is on the autism spectrum. The bill embodies her dedication to create a more inclusive and understanding emergency response framework.

Building on the Noah Cade Act

This proposed legislation builds on the foundations laid by the Noah Cade Act. This law mandates that law enforcement officers undergo biennial continuing education to enhance their interactions with individuals dealing with sensory issues or invisible disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

Addressing Mental Health Crises

The push for these laws comes as a response to the closure of mental health institutions in Alabama, which has led to an increased onus on law enforcement to manage mental health crises. The training, which is to be provided by a specialized nonprofit at no cost, is seen as a crucial step in preventing individuals from being housed in prisons or jails, a disturbing trend resulting from the lack of suitable mental health facilities.

Health Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

