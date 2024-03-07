Ala-Buka Medical Center Enhances Healthcare with New Equipment and Elevator Installation

The general medical practice center in Ala-Buka district has made significant strides in improving healthcare accessibility and quality for its residents by acquiring advanced medical equipment and installing an elevator. Baktygul Alibaeva, the head of the center, announced the acquisition of an ultrasound machine, an ENT machine, and a laparoscope, marking a notable advancement in the facility's diagnostic and surgical capabilities.

Advertisment

Strategic Healthcare Investments

Akmat Samarbekov, Director of the Jalal-Abad Mandatory Health Insurance Fund, highlighted the strategic importance of these upgrades. He noted that Ala-Buka is among the most remote districts in the region, with the nearest regional hospital over 230 km away, necessitating a journey of more than five hours. The recent investments in medical equipment, laboratory repairs, and infrastructure improvements aim to bridge the healthcare access gap for the district's residents, including those from neighboring Chat-Kal and Suzak districts.

Expanding Capacity and Services

Advertisment

With a capacity of 202 beds, the Ala-Buka center annually attends to over 14,000 patients, offering a range of medical services that are crucial for the local population. The introduction of new medical technologies and the elevator installation not only enhance the center's operational efficiency but also ensure that high-quality healthcare services are more accessible to patients, including those with mobility issues.

Implications for Regional Healthcare

The enhancements at the Ala-Buka medical practice center represent a significant step forward in addressing healthcare disparities in remote regions. By equipping the center with state-of-the-art medical equipment and improving its infrastructure, the Jalal-Abad Mandatory Health Insurance Fund is setting a precedent for healthcare development in underserved areas. This initiative is expected to have a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the district's residents and could serve as a model for similar improvements in other remote areas.