Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Pioneers Genetic Testing for Child Eye Cancer

In an epoch-making initiative, Pakistan's Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is set to introduce genetic testing for the prevention and control of eye cancer in children. The move, spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Tayyab Afghani, the Head of the Orbit and Oculoplastic Department, seeks to curb the steep incidence of eye cancer in Pakistani children, significantly higher than the rates in neighboring countries.

Combatting High Prevalence

According to Prof. Dr. Afghani, Pakistan treats approximately 700 children for eye cancer each year. To put this into perspective, India, with a population quintuple that of Pakistan, only records about 2000 cases annually. This disparity underscores the urgency of the initiative.

Promise of Genetic Testing

At the heart of this initiative is the construction of a genetic testing laboratory, projected to become operational within the next five months. The goal is to assess the risk of cancer in future generations by testing parents and tissues from biopsies or surgeries. The power of early detection cannot be overemphasized since it can potentially restore sight. However, delayed treatment may lead to severe complications, including vision loss, loss of the eye, or even total blindness.

Challenges and Implications

Prof. Dr. Afghani highlighted an unsettling reality: the majority of affected children hail from low-income families in remote areas where specialized healthcare facilities are scarce. Consequently, some tumors prove incurable or cause significant disfigurement, leading to the necessity for complex surgeries. The introduction of this genetic testing lab is expected to make a transformative impact, offering a beacon of hope for these families and rewriting the narrative on eye cancer in Pakistan.