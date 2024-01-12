en English
Conflict & Defence

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis

In a distressing development, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, a critical medical facility in Gaza, faces an alarming situation due to a sustained power outage and failure of power generators. The hospital is dangerously close to running out of fuel, a vital resource for the operation of these generators. This development has triggered grave concerns about an impending humanitarian crisis, as essential health services are on the brink of suspension.

The hospital’s administration is extremely concerned about the patients in the intensive care and nursery departments. These critical departments heavily rely on a steady power supply to operate life-saving equipment. Any interruption in power could potentially put many lives at risk, particularly those of the most vulnerable, such as infants and critically ill patients.

Hospital Authorities Issue Stern Warning

In response to this dire situation, the hospital administration has issued a stern warning, underlining the severity of the situation. They have unequivocally stated that all competent and relevant authorities will be held fully accountable for any adverse outcomes. This includes potential disasters or deaths that may occur due to the ongoing power failure.

The statement released by the hospital emphasizes the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action. The hospital’s plea for help underscores the impending risk of a humanitarian disaster. Intervention is required urgently to prevent further harm to patients and to ensure the continuity of critical health services. It is a race against time to prevent a full-blown crisis.

Conflict & Defence Health Palestine
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

