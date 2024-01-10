en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children

Akumentis Healthcare Ltd, a New Delhi-based company, has launched a new cannabis-based medication, Clasepi, designed to alleviate seizures in young children. Targeting patients suffering from severe seizure disorders such as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome (DS), and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), Clasepi is a breakthrough in the medical field. The drug’s active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is present at a concentration of less than 0.1%. This low THC content is crucial to note as THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Approval and Clinical Trials

Following extensive clinical trials in Haridwar in 2022, the Drug Controller General of India has given the green light to Clasepi. These trials, which included over 200 epilepsy patients, demonstrated the drug’s efficacy in reducing seizures, particularly in instances where other antiseizure medications failed to deliver results. This approval marks an important milestone in the treatment of epilepsy.

Akumentis Healthcare’s Statement

Kanishk Jain, Akumentis Healthcare’s executive director, shed light on the long and challenging journey patients with rare and severe forms of epilepsy face. Many endure years of uncontrolled seizures before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Clasepi, according to Jain, aims to address these challenges and provide a ray of hope to these patients.

Global Influence and Potential Impact

The World Health Organisation reports that epilepsy affects approximately 50 million people globally. Of these, around 20% reside in India. Clasepi is designed to cater to the specific needs of patients with certain epilepsy conditions, supplementing the existing options in traditional anti-epilepsy treatments. Pradeep Patni, CEO of Akumentis, reiterated this, emphasising the drug’s tailored formulation to these needs. However, Akumentis has cautioned that Clasepi is not suitable for individuals with allergies to cannabidiol or any other ingredient in the drug.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
14 seconds ago
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
The genetic roots of diseases and their impacts on contemporary populations remain a complex puzzle for scientists worldwide. A recent breakthrough in this mystery comes from a genetic study that traces the higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) among northern Europeans back to a genetic legacy from about 5,000 years ago. Unraveling the Genetic Legacy
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
15 mins ago
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
16 mins ago
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
3 mins ago
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
5 mins ago
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
14 mins ago
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
14 seconds
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
39 seconds
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
1 min
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
3 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
3 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
5 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
6 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
6 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app