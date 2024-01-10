Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children

Akumentis Healthcare Ltd, a New Delhi-based company, has launched a new cannabis-based medication, Clasepi, designed to alleviate seizures in young children. Targeting patients suffering from severe seizure disorders such as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome (DS), and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), Clasepi is a breakthrough in the medical field. The drug’s active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is present at a concentration of less than 0.1%. This low THC content is crucial to note as THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Approval and Clinical Trials

Following extensive clinical trials in Haridwar in 2022, the Drug Controller General of India has given the green light to Clasepi. These trials, which included over 200 epilepsy patients, demonstrated the drug’s efficacy in reducing seizures, particularly in instances where other antiseizure medications failed to deliver results. This approval marks an important milestone in the treatment of epilepsy.

Akumentis Healthcare’s Statement

Kanishk Jain, Akumentis Healthcare’s executive director, shed light on the long and challenging journey patients with rare and severe forms of epilepsy face. Many endure years of uncontrolled seizures before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Clasepi, according to Jain, aims to address these challenges and provide a ray of hope to these patients.

Global Influence and Potential Impact

The World Health Organisation reports that epilepsy affects approximately 50 million people globally. Of these, around 20% reside in India. Clasepi is designed to cater to the specific needs of patients with certain epilepsy conditions, supplementing the existing options in traditional anti-epilepsy treatments. Pradeep Patni, CEO of Akumentis, reiterated this, emphasising the drug’s tailored formulation to these needs. However, Akumentis has cautioned that Clasepi is not suitable for individuals with allergies to cannabidiol or any other ingredient in the drug.