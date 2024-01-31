Akosua Manu Boosts Local Healthcare with Significant Donation and Support for PWDs

Adentan Constituency's Parliamentary Candidate, Akosua Manu, has taken a significant step towards improving the local healthcare system by making a notable donation of hospital equipment to the Frafraha Health Centre. Moreover, she has shown her commitment to supporting Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) within the Adentan municipality, underlining the importance of accessible, quality healthcare services for all.

Manu's Commitment to Healthcare and PWDs

Manu's commitment to her constituents' needs has been exhibited through her response to requests from various sectors, particularly in the realm of healthcare. During a meeting with 300 PWDs, she answered their calls for assistance by providing essential medical aids, such as eyeglasses, wheelchairs, and walking aids, specifically catering to the visually impaired. Manu emphasized the need for accessible healthcare services and urged others with the means to join the initiative, highlighting the importance of ensuring dignity and comfort for PWDs.

Support and Gratitude for Manu's Initiatives

Local leaders backed Manu's commitment to healthcare. Nii Noi, the Municipal Chief Executive, echoed her sentiments by reaffirming the municipality's dedication to healthcare priorities. He highlighted ongoing projects, including a two-story hospital in Adjiragano and health centres in Asali Botwe, Amrahia, and Amamfuom, indicating a broader commitment to expanding health services in Adenta.

Dr Yaa Adwubea Asamoah, who is in charge of facilities at the Frafraha Health Centre, and Lawrence Nana Abban, the Chairman of the PWD group in Adenta, expressed their gratitude for Manu's valuable support. Her efforts have been met with appreciation, and her work is a testament to the positive impact of active community engagement in politics.