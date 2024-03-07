Akoni Care Foundation Boosts Girl Child Empowerment with Hygiene Kits in Ganaja School

Akoni Care Foundation, under the leadership of Chief Executive Director Deborah Agbonika, has made a significant contribution to promoting personal hygiene among young students in LGEA primary school, Ganaja, located in Ajaokuta local government area.

The initiative, aimed at empowering and educating the girl child on the importance of personal hygiene, involved the distribution of essential items such as sanitary pads, exercise books, and pens to girls in primaries 5 and 6. This move underscores the foundation's commitment to fostering a healthier and more confident future generation.

Empowering the Future Through Hygiene

During the event, Miss Agbonika emphasized the vital role of personal hygiene in instilling confidence, promoting health, and empowering children to reach their full potential. She articulated the foundation's ultimate goal of ensuring every child has access to clean water, soap, and basic hygiene products from a young age.

By teaching children good hygiene practices, Akoni Care Foundation aims to equip them with the tools necessary for leading healthy and fulfilling lives, while also preventing the spread of diseases and infections. The CEO highlighted that personal hygiene affects not only appearance but also overall health, making it a crucial aspect of a child's upbringing.

Community Involvement and Education

The initiative saw the collaboration of various stakeholders, including a journalist, Yemi Balogun, who sensitized the pupils on the importance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent infectious diseases. Balogun particularly stressed the need for prioritizing the girl child, to instill confidence and help her achieve higher heights in life.

Additionally, the school's principal, Mrs. Victoria Duze, took the opportunity to appeal to relevant authorities for infrastructural improvements within the school, such as classroom renovations and the provision of essential furniture, to create a conducive learning environment for both teachers and students.