Health

Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Akero Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, has announced its slated participation in the forthcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The eagerly anticipated event is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 09:45 a.m. Pacific Time, and will be held in San Francisco, California. For those unable to attend in person, the company will facilitate accessibility through a live webcast on their website. An archive of the presentation will also be maintained on the site for future reference.

Focus on Metabolic Diseases

With a specialization in addressing metabolic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, Akero Therapeutics’ work is pivotal. Diseases like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) are currently devoid of approved therapies, making the company’s endeavours in this field crucial.

EFX: A Leading Drug Candidate

At the forefront of Akero’s research and development efforts is EFX, their leading drug candidate. This potential game-changer is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials. Two Phase 2b trials are underway, namely the HARMONY study for pre-cirrhotic NASH/MAFLD patients, and the SYMMETRY study for cirrhotic NASH/MAFLD patients. EFX’s reach extends further, with its involvement in two Phase 3 trials; the SYNCHRONY Histology study, and the SYNCHRONY Real-World study. These trials target patients at varying stages of liver fibrosis related to NASH/MAFLD.

Akero Therapeutics: A Commitment to Innovation

Based in South San Francisco, Akero Therapeutics continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and the development of groundbreaking treatments. Their impending presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is set to shed further light on their advancements and the potential impact on metabolic disease treatments worldwide.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

