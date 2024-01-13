en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

AI’s Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
AI’s Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?

On the cusp of the 21st century, a powerful force is revolutionizing various industries: Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its unprecedented data processing prowess and potential to outperform human capabilities have made it an invaluable tool. Yet, it also stirs contemplation about its purpose and implications. As AI’s transformative role continues to unfold, it is paramount to balance rapid deployment with introspection about present actions and future impacts.

AI: A Catalyst in Healthcare and Education

In healthcare, AI’s impact has been nothing short of transformative. It has bolstered the development of drugs and vaccines, improved medical diagnosis and treatment, and boosted efficiencies across the system. AI’s introduction into pathology workflows is changing the game, notably improving cancer diagnosis. By better managing patient care, forecasting patient admissions, and designing precision medicine and preventative strategies, AI and Machine Learning (ML) are strengthening healthcare organizations.

Moreover, AI is making strides in education. It’s automating tasks, providing personalized learning experiences, and enhancing student engagement. Currently, AI supports over 60% of students in their learning, marking a significant shift in pedagogical approaches.

Pakistan’s Environmental and Societal Challenges

Switching gears to Pakistan, the country faces unique environmental and societal challenges. Winter brings the natural phenomenon of fog, blanketing the landscape in a dense mist. While picturesque, it poses travel difficulties. Acid rain, a byproduct of industrial and vehicular emissions, poses a significant environmental threat, damaging crops, ecosystems, buildings, and heritage sites. These issues call for sustainable development and public awareness.

Healthcare woes in Pakistan are dire. Cancer treatment facilities are scarce, and there’s a lack of sufficient doctors, forcing patients to seek care elsewhere. The government’s negligence is concerning, and many wonder about the country’s path to prosperity.

Everyday challenges like gas shortages and load shedding add to the citizens’ struggles. Risky alternatives like gas cylinders have led to tragic incidents. Water supply issues and electricity outages in some areas, coupled with a deteriorating law and order situation, further complicate the lives of the Pakistani populace.

AI: A Beacon of Hope?

As AI continues to evolve and reshape landscapes, it presents a beacon of hope. Could its transformative role extend to addressing these environmental and societal challenges in Pakistan? As we continue on this journey with AI, we must ensure that its deployment is ethical, equitable, responsible, and transparent. Because the true measure of AI’s success will be its impact on improving human lives, in all corners of the globe.

0
Climate & Environment Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
27 mins ago
Thinkfest 2024: Navigating Global Discontent Through Literary Discourse
The globally recognized literary festival, Thinkfest, is geared up for its seventh edition, slated to commence on January 13 at the iconic Alhamra on The Mall road. This year, the two-day festival takes on the theme ‘Winter of Discontent,’ an allusion to Shakespeare’s Richard III, resonating with the current global sentiment of unrest and uncertainty.
Thinkfest 2024: Navigating Global Discontent Through Literary Discourse
British Columbia's 'Generational Opportunity': Mining Critical Minerals for a Green Future
2 hours ago
British Columbia's 'Generational Opportunity': Mining Critical Minerals for a Green Future
EPA's Water Rule Faces Legal Challenges, Impacting Environmental Policy
4 hours ago
EPA's Water Rule Faces Legal Challenges, Impacting Environmental Policy
Sea Ice Crucial for Adélie Penguins' Migration: A Study by Point Blue Conservation Science
54 mins ago
Sea Ice Crucial for Adélie Penguins' Migration: A Study by Point Blue Conservation Science
UN Warns of Potentially Higher Global Temperatures in 2024 Surpassing 'Global Boiling' of 2023
1 hour ago
UN Warns of Potentially Higher Global Temperatures in 2024 Surpassing 'Global Boiling' of 2023
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
2 hours ago
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
42 seconds
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
3 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
4 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
4 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
4 mins
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
5 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
5 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
6 mins
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
6 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app