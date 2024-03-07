Airedale NHS Foundation Trust Advances Toward Gold in Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust's commitment to supporting armed forces personnel has not gone unnoticed, as it recently resecured the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme silver award. With an eye on the gold accolade, efforts are being intensified to honor the Ministry of Defence initiative further. November 2022 saw the appointment of Martin Flint-Johnson as an armed forces advocate, a role that underscores the Trust's dedication to serving and former military personnel and their families, offering them specialized support.

Enhanced Support and Community Engagement

Since his appointment, Flint-Johnson has aided over 200 individuals, leveraging his military background to empathize and assist effectively. His contributions extend beyond individual support; he's actively engaged in educating hospital staff on the unique needs of veterans and has initiated the distribution of 'boredom buster' packs for veterans hospitalized. These efforts are supported by notable organizations including SAAFA, Amazon UK, and the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association, enhancing the welfare and morale of the veterans in the hospital's care.

Building Bonds Over Brews

Flint-Johnson's initiative, the 'brew up' event, exemplifies the Trust's approach to fostering a sense of community among those with military ties. Offering a platform for sharing stories and support, these gatherings have proven to be a vital resource for veterans seeking companionship and advice. The success of these events, marked by free refreshments provided by Starbucks and valuable information packs, highlights the importance of such communal interactions in supporting the armed forces community.

The Trust's pursuit of the gold award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme signifies a deep-rooted commitment to the armed forces community. This objective aligns with its broader policies, such as the special leave policy for reservists and adult cadets, ensuring their professional and personal development. With the Trust's continued efforts and community support, achieving the gold accolade seems not just an aspiration but an impending reality, further solidifying its role as a supportive and understanding healthcare provider for those who have served.