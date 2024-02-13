AirAnswers Launches Revolutionary Bacteria Panel for Indoor Air Quality Testing

AirAnswers, a trailblazer in indoor environmental air sampling and testing, is revolutionizing the industry with its latest offering: the Bacteria Panel. Launched on February 13, 2024, this cutting-edge analysis is the first of its kind in the nation, making AirAnswers the only lab to perform such comprehensive testing.

Unveiling the Bacteria Panel: A New Era in Indoor Air Quality Testing

The Bacteria Panel is designed to identify and quantify a diverse array of bacterial contaminants frequently found in indoor spaces. This exhaustive list includes Actinobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Pathogenic Bacteria, among others. By providing a detailed breakdown of these airborne contaminants, AirAnswers empowers individuals sensitive to environmental triggers and equips integrative medicine practitioners with valuable diagnostic tools.

Setting New Standards: Beta Glucan Testing

In a remarkable leap forward, the Bacteria Panel also includes testing for beta glucan, an allergen derived from the cell walls of specific fungi. Exposure to beta glucan can elicit allergic reactions and respiratory symptoms in susceptible individuals. As the sole laboratory in the country offering this analysis, AirAnswers is setting new benchmarks in the field of indoor air quality testing.

AirAnswers: A Beacon of Excellence and Innovation

With five crucial ISO certifications under its belt, AirAnswers has cemented its reputation as a leader in laboratory testing operations, manufacturing excellence, and overall company quality processes. These certifications also extend to personnel occupational health and safety management and best practices for environmental protection.

Through its Home Health Check program, AirAnswers makes these groundbreaking tests accessible to concerned homeowners. As a trusted authority in the realm of indoor air quality, AirAnswers continues to transform lives by enhancing health, well-being, and peace of mind.

