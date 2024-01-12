en English
Health

Air Quality Plummets to ‘Severe’ Levels in India’s National Capital Region

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region

The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, including Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, has plummeted to ‘severe’ levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have raised alarm bells, with Delhi recording 472, Noida 529, and Gurugram 478. The slow wind speed is worsening the situation, with no immediate forecast for improvement, meaning the air quality is likely to remain at these unhealthy levels until at least Sunday.

Stubble Burning and Pollution Crisis

Stubble burning, a common practice after the harvest season, accounts for 34% of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution. This factor, along with vehicle emissions, construction activities, factories, burning of fossil fuels, and wildfires, contributes significantly to the ongoing environmental crisis in the region.

Response from the Authorities

In an attempt to maintain public safety, Section 144 has been implemented, prohibiting gatherings near water features in the area. Additionally, primary schools have been temporarily closed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed criticism towards the action plan for combating air pollution in the NCR, submitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The NGT highlighted the plan’s lack of ‘base/existing figures’ for all districts in the NCR. The Tribunal also pointed out that the CAQM has shifted responsibility onto different agencies, without making full use of its powers.

The Human Impact

Despite these measures, the impact of the pollution on the residents of NCR is clear. Many report experiencing breathlessness and itchy eyes. The situation is particularly severe in Ghaziabad, currently one of the region’s most polluted cities, with an AQI of 500.

Responses have been varied, with memes about Delhi’s air quality trending on Twitter, and Delhi’s Chief Minister sharing data about the city’s air quality. However, the reality remains that the AQI in the NCR is expected to persist at these levels for several days, with residents likely to witness a thick layer of smog in the region.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

