Air Force Aviator’s 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause

Amid the tranquil beauty of New Zealand, a solitary figure cuts across the landscape, not on a high-powered motorcycle but a humble 49cc moped. The rider, 25-year-old Air Force aviator Jackson Harland, is not on a leisurely holiday trip but a mission laced with determination and benevolence. Harland, during his summer holidays, chose to embark on a charitable journey, riding across the length of New Zealand, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, a daunting 3500km, aiming to raise funds for two causes close to his heart—cancer and heart disease.

Unyielding Will Against Daunting Challenges

Harland set off on his mission on December 27 and anticipates completing it by January 14. Each day, he spends six to seven grueling hours on the road, taking limited breaks and covering substantial ground despite the challenges. The journey, though scenic, is not without its adversities. Harland has had to contend with inclement weather, physical discomfort, especially a nagging pain in his tailbone, and traffic issues due to the moped’s slow speed, which often compels him to pull over and let other vehicles pass.

A Route Meticulously Planned

To accommodate the moped’s capabilities and avoid major highways, Harland has meticulously planned his route. He journeys through the picturesque east coast of the North Island and the rugged west coast of the South Island, steering clear of State Highway 1 as much as possible.

Motivated by Personal Connections

The motivation for this arduous journey stems from a deeply personal connection. Cancer and heart disease, the two leading causes of death in New Zealand, have affected many New Zealanders, either personally or through someone they know. Harland’s summer adventure is a testament to his commitment to these causes.

Charity on Wheels

By the time of reporting, Harland had already managed to raise about $2000 through a Givealittle page. He remains hopeful of reaching his target of at least $5000 by the end of his journey. Every dollar raised from Harland’s unique summer adventure will be donated directly to the Cancer Society and Heart Foundation, contributing to the fight against the diseases that have touched so many lives in New Zealand.

Harland’s journey across New Zealand is more than a personal challenge. It is a symbol of hope, resilience, and altruism, a testament to the indomitable human spirit that strives to make a difference in the face of adversity.