Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course

The peaceful morning of Thursday, January 11, near Leasowe Golf Course in Wirral was interrupted by an emergency incident involving a man in his 70s. The North West Air Ambulance Charity, known for its swift response and attentiveness, promptly arrived on the scene around 11am.

Immediate Assistance by Eyewitnesses

As per eyewitnesses, some local cyclists had initiated the critical task of administering CPR to the elderly man before the professional help arrived. This quick-thinking and timely assistance potentially played a crucial role in stabilizing the patient. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of basic life-saving knowledge and the significant difference it can make during emergencies.

Transfer to Hospital for Further Treatment

After receiving immediate attention from the air ambulance crew, the man was then transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital via land ambulance. The hospital, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch medical care, is expected to provide the man with the necessary further treatment.

Details of the Incident Remain Unconfirmed

The specifics of the emergency incident, as well as the current health condition of the man involved, have not been disclosed to the public. This omission points towards respecting the privacy of the patient and his family during this challenging time. The public is eagerly waiting for an update from the hospital or the family.