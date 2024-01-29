Aileen Paez: A Physical Therapist's Journey of Service with Operation Walk Denver

Dr. Aileen Paez, a seasoned physical therapist from Colorado, has found a profound purpose in serving humanity. For the last 20 years, Paez has been donating her time and skills to Operation Walk Denver, a non-profit organization that offers free hip and knee replacement surgeries to patients in developing nations who otherwise couldn't afford them. The team, composed of surgeons, nurses, medical technicians, and physical therapists like Paez, has completed almost 1,900 surgeries in seven different countries across Central and South America. Each of these life-changing surgeries has been made possible through generous donations, which are used to cover the average cost of $150,000 per mission trip.

Operation Walk Denver: Providing a Second Chance at Mobility

Operation Walk Denver's goal extends beyond providing immediate relief to patients. The organization is committed to ensuring a lasting impact by educating local healthcare providers. This knowledge transfer empowers local communities with the ability to continue the mission long after the Operation Walk Denver team has left. The surgeries performed by the team not only grant patients the ability to walk pain-free but also enable them to return to work, contributing to the local economy and improving their quality of life.

The Power of Volunteerism and Philanthropy

The spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy is strong within the Operation Walk Denver team. Despite the significant costs involved in each mission trip, the team remains undeterred, driven by a strong problem-solving attitude and an unwavering commitment to their mission. Dr. Paez, who also serves as the director of the physical therapy assistant program at Concorde Career College in Aurora, emphasizes this dedication. She views the team's resilience as an inspiring testament to their shared mission of helping those in dire need.

A Legacy of Healing and Education

Through her 27-year career, Dr. Aileen Paez has embodied the essence of compassionate healthcare. Her contribution to Operation Walk Denver is a shining example of how healthcare professionals can use their skills for a greater good. The organization's work is a testament to the extraordinary impact of volunteer-driven efforts, demonstrating the power of medical expertise when combined with a commitment to service and education. The team's work continues to bring about positive change, offering hope and healing to many, and inspiring future generations of healthcare providers.