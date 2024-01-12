en English
Health

AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (AIIMS) has announced a series of proactive measures to combat the issue of patients and their attendants sleeping outside the institute’s premises. This initiative was launched in response to media reports highlighting the problem, which prompted the investigation by the AIIMS director.

Investigation Findings and Counteractive Measures

The director’s investigation revealed that despite approximately half of the beds in the shelter homes, known as Vishram Sadans, remaining unoccupied at night, many people were still choosing to sleep outdoors. Furthermore, it was discovered that some individuals were occupying the beds without being under treatment at AIIMS, exploiting the free food and shelter intended for patients.

To address these challenges, AIIMS plans to install signs to inform patients and their attendants about the availability of shelter homes. The institute also aims to set up an electronic dashboard by February to display real-time bed availability. This dashboard will also gather data on occupancy by specialty, thereby providing valuable insights that can aid in planning similar facilities across the country.

Securing Vishram Sadans Access

Access to Vishram Sadans will be limited strictly to patients. The assignment of beds will be conducted by the clinical teams, and identification will be verified using ABHA ID, Aadhar Number, or UHID. This measure will ensure that only patients under treatment at AIIMS can avail the facilities of the shelter homes.

Surveillance Measures and Increased Frequency of Shuttles

In addition to the above measures, AIIMS will implement surveillance measures, including CCTV monitoring and nightly physical verification, to ensure that the occupants are legitimate and match the recorded data. This step will curb the misuse of Vishram Sadans by individuals not under treatment at AIIMS.

Furthermore, AIIMS will increase the frequency of the electric shuttle service. This move will make it easier for patients and their attendants to reach the accommodations, thereby reducing the need to sleep outdoors.

Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

