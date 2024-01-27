AIIMS Jammu Partners with Kendriya Bhandar to Improve Campus Convenience

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kendriya Bhandar, a Government of India enterprise, have formed a partnership with the aim of providing essential amenities on the AIIMS Jammu campus. An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta, the Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Jammu, and Lt Gen (Dr) Sunil Kant, the Medical Superintendent. The signing was also attended by Deputy Director Administration Lt. Col. Prabhat Sharma and Sh. Alok Kumar Parhi, Deputy General Manager of Kendriya Bhandar.

Improving Convenience and Well-Being for Residents

The partnership will result in the establishment of two stores within the AIIMS Jammu campus. One store will be dedicated to medical supplies, including medicines, implants, and surgical items, while the other will offer grocery and household essentials. This initiative aims to make a broad range of products readily accessible to the residents and patients on campus, thereby improving their convenience and well-being.

A Wide Range of Products on Offer

The stores will be stocked with an assortment of items to cater to the diverse needs of the campus residents. The product range will include everything from groceries and dairy products to stationery and pharmaceuticals.

Enhancing Quality of Life for the AIIMS Community

The collaboration between AIIMS Jammu and Kendriya Bhandar represents a commitment by both entities to enhance the quality of life for the AIIMS community. By integrating healthcare with easy access to daily necessities, they aim to create a comprehensive, convenient, and comfortable environment for everyone on campus.