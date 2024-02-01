AIIMS Jammu Champions Women's Health and Cervical Cancer Awareness

In a significant stride towards a Cervical Cancer-Free India, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with the Health Department of Jammu and Kashmir and local health authorities, has conducted a series of community outreach activities dedicated to women's health and cervical cancer awareness. The multidisciplinary health camps set up at CHC Ramgarh and PHC Sumb were the major highlights of this initiative, offering comprehensive health services to the participants.

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Women's Health

These health camps incorporated services from diverse medical departments, including Obstetrics and Gynecology, Community Medicine, General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Orthopedics. Eligible females were provided with free cervical cancer screening through PAP Smear tests, aiming to detect and prevent the disease at an early stage. In addition to gynecological check-ups, participants could avail of eye examinations and treatments for common medical conditions. Free medication distribution was also part of the initiative, ensuring that the necessary treatments reached those who needed them the most.

Education: The Key to Prevention

Understanding the crucial role of education in disease prevention, AIIMS Jammu also organized two educational sessions targeting students from 9th to 12th grade at Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagrota and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Canal Road, Jammu. These sessions aimed to educate students about preventive measures for cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of HPV vaccination.

HPV Vaccination: A Powerful Preventive Tool

Doctors across the country are applauding the government's push on cervical cancer vaccination for girls between 9-14 years of age, pointing to the high efficacy rates of HPV vaccines in preventing cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women, accounting for about 18% of all cancers in this group. India alone accounts for 1 in every 5 cervical cancer cases globally. The availability and pricing of different HPV vaccines in the market, as well as the importance of immunizing preteens at subsidised rates, are crucial to reducing the burden of cervical cancer cases in the country.