en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

In an unprecedented event, an administrative official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur has been suspended following grave allegations of sexual harassment. The accusations come from a medical student who alleges that the incident occurred in his cabin, in December. The student, who had been receiving treatment for depression, met the official after being discharged from the psychiatric ward.

Alleged Incident and Aftermath

The student was admitted to the psychiatric ward on December 17, 2023, following an overdose on medication. It was after her release from this ward that she alleges the incident took place. Following the allegations, the official has been immediately relieved of his duties pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Furthermore, he has been sternly prohibited from entering the campus and even leaving Gorakhpur.

AIIMS’ Response to the Allegations

AIIMS executive director, Gopal Krishna Pal, announced on January 9 that swift action has been taken against the official in question. A 9-member inquiry committee, inclusive of the Vishakha committee which deals with sexual harassment cases, has been formed to untangle the truth behind the claims. AIIMS Gorakhpur has shown a zero-tolerance stance towards such serious allegations, promising a rigorous and transparent investigation.

Impact and Implications

The incident has shaken the trust of students in the administration and highlighted the urgent need for stronger mechanisms to prevent such instances. This case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all students. As the investigation continues, the eyes of the nation are keenly focused on the outcome, hoping for justice and a better system in place to protect the vulnerable.

0
Health India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
In the wake of a water main rupture, the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has raised an alarm for its citizens, issuing a boil water advisory. This advisory, a precautionary measure, instructs inhabitants of Miles Avenue, located in the Milwood neighborhood, to boil their water before consumption or cooking. Water Main Break Triggers Advisory The advisory
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
14 mins ago
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
14 mins ago
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
11 mins ago
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
11 mins ago
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
12 mins ago
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Latest Headlines
World News
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
57 seconds
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
1 min
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
1 min
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
2 mins
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
2 mins
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
3 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
4 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
4 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
5 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app