AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

In an unprecedented event, an administrative official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur has been suspended following grave allegations of sexual harassment. The accusations come from a medical student who alleges that the incident occurred in his cabin, in December. The student, who had been receiving treatment for depression, met the official after being discharged from the psychiatric ward.

Alleged Incident and Aftermath

The student was admitted to the psychiatric ward on December 17, 2023, following an overdose on medication. It was after her release from this ward that she alleges the incident took place. Following the allegations, the official has been immediately relieved of his duties pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Furthermore, he has been sternly prohibited from entering the campus and even leaving Gorakhpur.

AIIMS’ Response to the Allegations

AIIMS executive director, Gopal Krishna Pal, announced on January 9 that swift action has been taken against the official in question. A 9-member inquiry committee, inclusive of the Vishakha committee which deals with sexual harassment cases, has been formed to untangle the truth behind the claims. AIIMS Gorakhpur has shown a zero-tolerance stance towards such serious allegations, promising a rigorous and transparent investigation.

Impact and Implications

The incident has shaken the trust of students in the administration and highlighted the urgent need for stronger mechanisms to prevent such instances. This case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all students. As the investigation continues, the eyes of the nation are keenly focused on the outcome, hoping for justice and a better system in place to protect the vulnerable.