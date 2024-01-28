AIIMS Delhi Witnesses Two Multi-Organ Donations Within 48 Hours

In a striking testament to humanity's selflessness, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi bore witness to two successive acts of multi-organ donations in less than 48 hours. These acts of immense generosity stemmed from the families of two brain-dead patients, originating from Rajasthan and Haryana, providing hope and a chance at life for several individuals.

Unparalleled Acts of Generosity

The sequence of altruistic events began with the family of a 51-year-old male, Mr. Bachu, who met with a grievous accident at Kitwadi Railway Station Palwal, Haryana. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team at AIIMS, Mr. Bachu was declared brain-dead on January 24, 2024. In the wake of his tragic demise, his family chose to donate his organs, a decision that would bear the fruit of life for others.

Emulating this selfless act, the family of a 40-year-old woman named Maya from Haryana also consented to donate her organs. These back-to-back instances of organ donation have not only saved lives but also demonstrated an immeasurable sense of compassion and humanity.

Collaborative Effort Ensures Success

The coordination of these organ donations was a massive undertaking, meticulously managed by a dedicated team. This team comprised the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) staff, doctors, counselors, coordinators, and various other departments within AIIMS. Their collaborative efforts ensured the successful retrieval and transplantation of the organs.

In total, one heart, four kidneys, two livers, and four corneas were successfully harvested from both donors. Some of these organs found homes in different hospitals across Delhi, while the corneas were banked at AIIMS for future use. Adding to their contribution towards medical aid and research, Maya's family also donated her skin to the Skin Bank at AIIMS.

Organ Donation: A Beacon of Hope

The altruistic decisions made by the donors' families serve as an inspiring reminder of the profound impact organ donation can have. These acts of generosity have not only breathed new life into several individuals but have also sparked a beacon of hope for countless others awaiting organ transplants.

These donations were allocated to recipients via the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), further underlining the importance of these noble acts. As AIIMS Delhi continues to facilitate such organ donations, the institute stands as a testament to the power of collective efforts and the enduring spirit of humanity.