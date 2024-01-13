AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology

In a significant leap for healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president, Rajiv Bindal, has announced the establishment of a new Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. A major milestone, this makes AIIMS Bilaspur the pioneer in the state to house such a department, with the Union health ministry and the Department of Expenditure sanctioning its creation.

Expanding Medical Education

AIIMS Bilaspur is not only breaking ground in specialized healthcare services but is also expanding its educational offerings. The institution has introduced two new DM courses in Neonatology and Endocrinology, adding to its extensive roster of MD and MS courses. This educational expansion has been achieved within the first year of the institution’s operation, showcasing its commitment to fostering medical expertise and innovating healthcare.

Swift Progress Amidst Challenges

The establishment of AIIMS Bilaspur is a story of perseverance and swift progress. Despite a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution’s construction was completed in a mere five years. This is a noteworthy achievement considering it took 22 years to build the original AIIMS in Delhi. BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, applauded the AIIMS Bilaspur team for their dedication and the rapid progress they have made.

Impressive Healthcare Services

AIIMS Bilaspur is not just an institution for medical education; it is a beacon of healthcare for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Currently, it has 21 outpatient departments and has provided extensive medical services including over 1.85 lakh consultations, hospitalization for 17 thousand patients, emergency services to 11,000 patients, 1,300 major surgeries, 600 minor surgeries, 2,500 day care services, and conducted over 6.27 lakh tests. Furthermore, around 45,000 patients have availed the radiological services offered by the hospital, which include MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, Color Doppler, and X-Ray.