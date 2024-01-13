en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology

In a significant leap for healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president, Rajiv Bindal, has announced the establishment of a new Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. A major milestone, this makes AIIMS Bilaspur the pioneer in the state to house such a department, with the Union health ministry and the Department of Expenditure sanctioning its creation.

Expanding Medical Education

AIIMS Bilaspur is not only breaking ground in specialized healthcare services but is also expanding its educational offerings. The institution has introduced two new DM courses in Neonatology and Endocrinology, adding to its extensive roster of MD and MS courses. This educational expansion has been achieved within the first year of the institution’s operation, showcasing its commitment to fostering medical expertise and innovating healthcare.

Swift Progress Amidst Challenges

The establishment of AIIMS Bilaspur is a story of perseverance and swift progress. Despite a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution’s construction was completed in a mere five years. This is a noteworthy achievement considering it took 22 years to build the original AIIMS in Delhi. BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, applauded the AIIMS Bilaspur team for their dedication and the rapid progress they have made.

Impressive Healthcare Services

AIIMS Bilaspur is not just an institution for medical education; it is a beacon of healthcare for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Currently, it has 21 outpatient departments and has provided extensive medical services including over 1.85 lakh consultations, hospitalization for 17 thousand patients, emergency services to 11,000 patients, 1,300 major surgeries, 600 minor surgeries, 2,500 day care services, and conducted over 6.27 lakh tests. Furthermore, around 45,000 patients have availed the radiological services offered by the hospital, which include MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, Color Doppler, and X-Ray.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
Lilliana Parrales, a five-year-old girl from the Poconos, born with the rare condition hemifacial microsomia, has had her life transformed. This condition, which caused part of her face to not develop properly, left her without an ear. However, thanks to an innovative reconstructive surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Lilliana now has a
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
8 mins ago
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
13 mins ago
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
1 min ago
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
Second-Grader Celebrated as 'Heart Hero': Spotlight on Congenital Heart Defects
3 mins ago
Second-Grader Celebrated as 'Heart Hero': Spotlight on Congenital Heart Defects
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
7 mins ago
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
Latest Headlines
World News
TreVeyon Henderson Returns to Ohio State Amid Roster Changes
6 seconds
TreVeyon Henderson Returns to Ohio State Amid Roster Changes
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
34 seconds
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
56 seconds
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
1 min
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
1 min
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
2 mins
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
2 mins
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
2 mins
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app