AIIMS and CD Foundation Host Free Dental Camp for Afghan Refugee Children in New Delhi

In a significant outreach effort, the Centre for Dental Education and Research (CDER) at AIIMS, New Delhi, in collaboration with the CD Foundation, is set to offer a free dental camp for Afghan refugee children. Scheduled for Saturday, this camp marks a pivotal step in providing essential dental care and promoting oral health awareness among the Afghan community in India's capital. The initiative, under the Government of India's aegis, aims to cater specifically to children under 14, enhancing their well-being and health education.

Advertisment

Addressing a Crucial Need

The collaboration between AIIMS's CDER and the CD Foundation seeks to address the often-overlooked dental care needs of young Afghan refugees in New Delhi. By focusing on children under the age of 14, the initiative aims to instill the importance of oral hygiene from an early age, potentially setting a foundation for healthier lifestyles. The CDER, recognized as the National Centre of Excellence, along with the proactive involvement of the CD Foundation in Afghan welfare projects, underscores the commitment of both organizations to health promotion and disease prevention within vulnerable populations.

Comprehensive Care and Awareness

Advertisment

The dental camp promises a comprehensive approach to oral health, offering not just treatments but also education on maintaining good dental hygiene. Activities planned for the day are designed to engage children and parents alike, ensuring that the information provided is retained and practiced. Beyond immediate dental care, the initiative serves as a critical platform for raising awareness about oral health's impact on overall well-being, especially among communities with limited access to such services.

Beyond Dental Care: Building Community

The initiative also extends beyond dental care, aiming to foster a sense of community and support among the Afghan refugees in New Delhi. Through this and similar events, such as Afghan food festivals and fashion shows, the CD Foundation has been instrumental in promoting cultural exchange and understanding, thereby aiding in the social integration of refugees. These efforts reflect a holistic approach to welfare, recognizing the importance of cultural, social, and health-related support for the refugee community.

The upcoming free dental camp for Afghan refugee children is more than just an event; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in addressing the needs of the vulnerable. As the CDER and the CD Foundation prepare to welcome the young attendees, the initiative stands as a beacon of hope, not only for improved oral health but for the broader well-being of the Afghan refugee community in New Delhi. By focusing on the health and happiness of children, the camp lays the groundwork for a future where every individual, regardless of their background, has access to the care and support they need to thrive.