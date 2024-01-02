en English
Health

Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Partner to Commercialize AI Model for Colorectal Cancer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
In a landmark development in the field of cancer treatment, AI giant Aiforia Technologies has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic. The collaboration aims to globally commercialize a specialized AI model for predicting the recurrence of colorectal cancer. Co-developed with Mayo Clinic, this innovative AI model is the first of its kind developed on Aiforia’s platform and the first to be commercialized by the company.

Aiforia’s AI for Colorectal Cancer Treatment

The AI model is designed to identify key histological features and estimate the risk of recurrence, significantly aiding in treatment decisions. This breakthrough comes as a part of Aiforia’s ongoing collaborative projects with Mayo Clinic and others to enhance their product range.

Utilized through the Aiforia Clinical Suites, the company’s platform for various cancers, this AI model is set to improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate sample review, and enhance patient outcomes. The model can identify 15 different tissue characteristics and two clinical parameters, thus calculating a recurrence risk score. This functionality can potentially save treatment costs and target chemotherapy more effectively.

Aiforia and Mayo Clinic’s Evolving Partnership

The collaboration between Aiforia and Mayo Clinic began in 2020 and has since grown exponentially. Over 70 Mayo Clinic pathologists are now using Aiforia’s technology for research, with more than 30 research projects currently in progress. In the spring of 2023, Mayo Clinic began using Aiforia’s software for diagnosing clinical patient samples, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.

The licensing agreement enables Aiforia to market and sell the AI model worldwide, a substantial step forward in Aiforia’s global reach. The company’s AI models are proving their worth in the field of healthcare, with this latest development shedding light on the potential of AI in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The Future of AI in Cancer Treatment

As AI continues to evolve, its potential applications in healthcare are expanding. This groundbreaking AI model from Aiforia and Mayo Clinic demonstrates how technology can be harnessed to improve patient outcomes and streamline the treatment process. As more healthcare facilities adopt AI solutions, we can anticipate a future where AI plays a more dominant role in cancer treatment, improving the lives of patients worldwide.

Health Science & Technology United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

