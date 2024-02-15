AIA New Zealand and Heart Foundation Join Forces in the Big Heart Appeal to Combat Heart Disease

In the heart of New Zealand, a collaboration pulsates with the promise of a healthier future. AIA New Zealand has joined forces with the Heart Foundation for their monumental Big Heart Appeal, an initiative aimed at combating the critical issue of heart disease, a condition affecting 175,000 New Zealanders and leading as one of the country's primary killers. This partnership, announced on February 15, 2024, not only seeks to fundraise but also to foster awareness and encourage preventive measures against heart disease, marking a pivotal step in the nation's health narrative.

Uniting for a Cause: The Battle Against Heart Disease

With the Big Heart Appeal set to roll out its largest annual fundraising campaign on February 23 and 24, volunteers across New Zealand, including dedicated heart health advocate Marthy Cloake, are gearing up to collect donations that will fuel critical heart research. Cloake, whose own life has been touched by heart disease, symbolizes the human resolve in the face of this growing epidemic. "Supporting the Heart Foundation is not just about donations; it's about saving lives, including mine," Cloake shared, highlighting the personal stakes involved.

Dr. Gerry Devlin, the Heart Foundation's medical director, amplifies this sentiment by pointing out the global escalation of heart disease, including a worrying trend among younger populations. "Heart disease does not discriminate – it's on the rise globally and increasingly affecting our youth, making initiatives like the Big Heart Appeal more crucial than ever," Dr. Devlin stated. This call to action resonates deeply in a country where heart disease remains a leading cause of mortality, underlining the importance of the Heart Foundation's mission.

More Than Just Fundraising: A Comprehensive Approach

AIA New Zealand's innovative approach allows its Vitality members to donate their weekly Active Rewards to the Heart Foundation, integrating philanthropy with personal health incentives. This strategy exemplifies the campaign's dual objective: to raise funds and to encourage New Zealanders to take proactive steps toward heart health. Furthermore, the partnership extends beyond mere financial support, embracing initiatives aimed at driving positive environmental change and bolstering mental health – recognizing the intricate connections between environmental well-being, mental health, and cardiovascular health.

Empowering Communities, One Heart at a Time

As part of her advocacy, Marthy Cloake doesn't just contribute to fundraising efforts; she also provides invaluable guidance and support to individuals with heart conditions in Timaru, embodying the campaign's spirit of community empowerment. This hands-on approach illustrates the campaign's broader vision: to not only combat heart disease through research and awareness but also to foster a supportive network for those affected.