Health

AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
A groundbreaking deep-learning-based system, AI4Path, is set to revolutionize the field of pathology by assisting pathologists in the critical task of differentiating between true and pseudo-invasion in colon polyps. This differentiation is central to treatment planning for colon cancer, a task traditionally considered challenging due to subtleties and complexities and often requiring the expertise of multiple pathologists.

AI4Path: The Future of Pathology

AI4Path is designed to mimic the workflow of pathologists. It employs three deep neural networks that represent different magnifications in whole-slide images (WSIs), highly detailed digital transformations of histological slides. The system has demonstrated an impressive accuracy of 95.3% for classifying tissue types and 83.9% for identifying true versus pseudo-invasions, putting it on par with expert pathologists.

User-friendly and Widely Accessible

The creators of AI4Path have strived to make it user-friendly for pathologists. It requires no specialized knowledge to operate and is web-based, making it accessible from any modern computer. The system also offers flexibility in sensitivity settings, allowing it to serve as either a confirmatory tool or a screening tool, adding to its versatility.

Current Testing and Future Plans

At present, AI4Path is undergoing clinical testing at Western University and the University of Toronto. Additional WSIs and annotations are being gathered to further refine its accuracy. The creators plan to initiate a stage-two study to widen AI4Path’s applications, enhance its precision and gather more comprehensive feedback from a diverse group of pathologists.

This innovative system is expected to reduce the workload of pathologists considerably, accelerate the turnaround time of pathology reports, and lower healthcare costs. As technology and humanity continue to intertwine, AI4Path stands as a testament to this evolution, offering a glimpse into the future of pathology where AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

Health Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

