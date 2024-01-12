en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment

Artificial intelligence has propelled a groundbreaking study into the complexities of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), revealing potential biomarkers that could revolutionize treatment approaches. The collaborative effort involved King’s College London, University of East London, and the University of Pennsylvania, and the results have been published in Nature Mental Health.

Unveiling the Unseen

By analyzing MRI scans of 685 medication-free participants diagnosed with MDD and contrasting them against 699 healthy controls, the study identified two unique dimensions within the brain. These neuroanatomical dimensions, labeled as Dimension 1 (D1) and Dimension 2 (D2), shed light on the stark differences in the composition of gray and white matter between individuals.

Gray matter, crucial for processing various functions such as sensation, cognition, and voluntary movement, and white matter, which facilitates communication between different brain regions, showed significant variations in those suffering from MDD.

Two Dimensions of Depression

Dimension 1 (D1) reflected preserved gray and white matter akin to healthy individuals. In contrast, Dimension 2 (D2) exhibited widespread decreases in both types of matter. These dimensions illustrate fundamental differences in brain structure among those battling depression.

Decoding Treatment Responses

The study’s breakthrough finding is that these dimensions could predict an individual’s response to traditional antidepressant medications, specifically selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), as well as to placebo treatments. Participants in D1 showed a better response to SSRIs than to placebo, whereas those in D2 did not show significant differences between SSRIs and placebo.

This suggests a potential biomarker for identifying the likelihood of treatment resistance much earlier, an insight that could transform the way MDD is managed and treated.

Implications for Mental Health Treatment

The research aims to define disease-specific dimensions of depression and those common to other mental health disorders, providing a broader understanding of the disease. The findings are seen as an important step towards establishing biomarkers for depression and predicting individual responses to treatments, offering hope for more personalized and effective strategies in managing MDD.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
In a groundbreaking move to explore the intersection of physical health, cognitive abilities, and immersive gaming, neuroscientist Adrian Owen of Western University has embarked on a distinctive study. The research leverages online brain games to investigate how exercise and immersive video gaming impact cognitive function across various age groups. This study is set to redefine
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
7 mins ago
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
11 mins ago
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
4 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
6 mins ago
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
6 mins ago
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
Latest Headlines
World News
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
8 seconds
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
10 seconds
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
30 seconds
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
43 seconds
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
2 mins
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
2 mins
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
2 mins
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
3 mins
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
3 mins
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app