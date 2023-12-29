en English
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:02 am EST
Researchers at the University of Minnesota are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a tool capable of predicting heart complications often associated with breast cancer treatments. With a $1.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health, the team embarks on a four-year project aimed at filling a significant data gap concerning cardiovascular side effects and their correlation with individual patients.

Bringing AI into the Battle against Breast Cancer

Leading the project, Rui Zhang, a researcher at the University of Minnesota Medical School, acknowledges the lack of comprehensive data on patients at heightened risk of cardiovascular side effects and the reasons behind it. The answer, they believe, lies in AI’s capacity to identify patterns and correlations, which can then inform preventative measures or tailored treatment plans.

Working in close collaboration with Zhang is Assistant Computer Science Professor Ju Sun. Sun’s role is to fine-tune the AI model to manage the limited and variable data characteristic of individual patient cases, a task both challenging and vital for the project’s success.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Outcomes

The team’s ultimate goal extends beyond serving breast cancer patients. They envision an AI tool that could potentially be applied to other cancers and diseases, thereby revolutionizing healthcare outcomes through offering personalized solutions.

Indeed, AI’s potential applications in breast cancer treatment are vast, ranging from the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer to the creation of individualized treatment plans. The tools developed by this research could significantly enhance the effectiveness of treatment processes.

Other Innovative Approaches

In a parallel development, Christopher Gregg, diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, has assembled a team to create an AI-based tool that analyzes patient’s symptoms via a smartphone to provide individualized treatment care plans. The tool, funded by a $50,000 grant, is set to undergo a clinical trial in January 2024 at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Gregg has also devised an innovative treatment plan known as extinction therapy. This groundbreaking approach aims to cure patients without using a drug long enough to allow the evolution of resistance, thereby offering a new perspective on cancer treatment.

AI & ML Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

