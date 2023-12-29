en English
Health

AI Stethoscope Revolutionizes Heart Disease Diagnostics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:05 am EST
For two centuries, the basic design of the stethoscope hasn’t changed. That is, until now. Eko, a spin-off from the Mayo Clinic, has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) stethoscope that is set to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. This innovative tool, capable of detecting heart disease instantaneously, is being hailed as a game-changer, particularly in primary care.

Pioneering AI in Healthcare

The AI stethoscope is currently being used by the Golborne Medical Centre in the UK, along with 200 other GP surgeries across north-west London and Wales. It’s a technology that holds particular significance for minority ethnic groups who are at a higher risk of heart disease. This tool, which can detect heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and valvular heart disease, is licensed for use by general physicians, eliminating the need for specialist reviews.

Addressing the Healthcare Strain

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is under considerable strain, with long waiting lists for non-emergency appointments. The AI stethoscope’s ability to deliver immediate results has the potential to prioritize patients, reduce diagnostic waiting times, and save thousands of lives. The deployment of this transformative technology is overseen by NHS cardiologist and clinical fellow in digital health at Imperial College London, Mihir Kelshiker.

Cost-saving Potential

The AI stethoscope offers more than just rapid and accurate diagnostics. It’s estimated that it could unlock cost savings of around 1 million pounds per year for just one sector in north-west London. The traditional diagnostic process, including a blood test and a referral for an electrocardiogram or scan, often takes months, leading to excess deaths due to delayed diagnosis. The AI stethoscope, now beyond the trial stage, can be deployed without additional paperwork, accelerating its implementation in primary care and addressing the urgent need for timely heart disease detection.

Health Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

