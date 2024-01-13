en English
Health

AI Startup CEO’s Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
AI Startup CEO’s Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India

The tragic case of Suchana Seth, a highly accomplished CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI startup, The Mindful AI Lab, who allegedly smothered her four-year-old son to death, has ignited a nationwide dialogue in India about mental health. Suchana Seth, whose divorce proceedings were underway with her estranged husband Venkat Raman, allegedly committed this heinous act in a service apartment in Candolim, Goa. She subsequently tried to flee to Bengaluru with her son’s body in a bag but was intercepted and arrested midway.

The Tragedy Unfolds

The incident occurred while Seth’s estranged husband, Venkat Raman, was in Jakarta. Raman, who had been denied access to their child for five consecutive Sundays by Seth, appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the ongoing investigation. Notably, the couple’s custody battle for their child had been ongoing for a year in a Bengaluru family court. Post-arrest, Seth confessed to authoring a note found with the body, but staunchly denies killing her son.

Mental Health Crisis in Urban India

Noted Indian psychiatrist, Dr. Harish Shetty, interprets this incident as a symptom of a wider mental health epidemic plaguing urban India. He underscores the escalating feelings of isolation and pressure experienced by city dwellers and cautions that such incidents could foreshadow an impending crisis if not addressed promptly. Dr. Shetty criticises the lack of serious attention towards mental health in legislative forums, compared to areas like defense and religious infrastructure.

Mental Health: A Collective Responsibility

Dr. Shetty urges that mental health should not be the sole responsibility of professionals in the field, but a collective movement involving proactive measures to avert issues before they escalate. He refrains from diagnosing Seth without a proper examination but uses this case to underscore larger societal implications, including the impact of stress and life challenges on overall mental well-being. The conversation also delves into the role of family courts in custody battles, suggesting that parents’ psychological assessment is already in practice. However, the real issues stem from the loneliness and trauma associated with these battles.

Dr. Shetty advocates for community support systems, like his WhatsApp support group, to aid individuals in distress and avert tragic outcomes. As India grapples with this tragic event, it is clear that it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for greater attention to and investment in mental health support systems.

0
Health India Mental Health Crisis
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

