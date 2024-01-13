en English
AI & ML

AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 pm EST
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan

Dr. Naresh Trehan, a renowned figure in Indian healthcare, has shed light on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the medical landscape of the country. The union of AI and healthcare is not only refining disease management tactics and outbreak strategies, but also contributing to early diagnosis and personalized treatments. Particularly, machine learning technologies are demonstrating proficiency in precision medicine, analyzing vast amounts of clinical data to derive actionable insights.

AI: A Panacea for Indian Healthcare Challenges?

The advancements brought about by AI are perceived as a solution to the longstanding issues faced by the Indian healthcare system. These include coping with an ageing population, managing lifestyle diseases, and addressing health concerns arising from climate change. Artificial Intelligence has found applications across various domains, from health apps and wearable technology to sophisticated diagnostic tools and treatment plans. The potential democratization of healthcare via AI is a notable prospect, offering more affordable and accessible services, especially in rural and remote regions that suffer from a dearth of specialists and medical facilities.

Enhancing Healthcare Professionals’ Capabilities

AI’s integration into healthcare is also seen as a boon for healthcare professionals. By reducing the cognitive load during patient treatments and providing comprehensive data, AI aids in more informed decision-making. Rather than replacing human roles, AI is perceived as a tool that supports and enhances clinicians’ abilities. However, there are still hurdles to overcome.

Addressing the Affordability Gap

One significant challenge that remains is the affordability gap in healthcare. A large fraction of medical costs in India is privately funded, resulting in substantial financial burdens on families. AI is projected to help bridge this gap by offering less expensive monitoring options, streamlining administrative tasks, and enabling remote patient care. However, to harness the full potential of AI in healthcare, there is an urgent need for AI literacy among clinicians.

AI & ML Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

