AI & ML

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:13 pm EST
In a monumental stride for science and humanity, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have spearheaded a significant breakthrough in the fight against antibiotic resistance. Through the cutting-edge use of advanced deep learning models, the team has discovered a new class of antibiotics capable of combating the formidable methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Revolutionizing Drug Discovery with AI

Artificial intelligence has redefined the boundaries of drug discovery, marking the first major antibiotic discovery in six decades. The study, published in Nature and co-authored by a team of 21 researchers, underscores the paradigm-shifting impact of AI in expediting drug discovery and optimizing the drug development process.

These researchers employed an enhanced deep learning model, trained with data from approximately 39,000 compounds tested for antibiotic activity against MRSA. The integration of the model’s predictions with assessments of human cell toxicity led to the identification of effective compounds posing minimal harm to humans. Out of a staggering 12 million screened compounds, 280 were tested in a lab, culminating in two promising antibiotic candidates from the same class that significantly reduced MRSA populations in mouse models.

A New Class of Antibiotics Emerges

The newly discovered class of antibiotics, termed benzopyridone cyanoacetates (BCs), exhibits a broad antibacterial spectrum with low Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) values against the tested strains. These BCs display rapid sterilization capacity, low resistance trend, and minimal hemolysis and cytotoxicity. One of them, named octyl NaBC5galso, demonstrated potent anti-infective potential in vivo. These BCs have the capacity to effectively eliminate bacterial biofilm, destroy membrane integrity, induce bacterial oxidative stress and metabolic disturbance, and accelerate bacterial apoptosis, making them potential novel multitargeting broad-spectrum antibacterial candidates to conquer drug resistance.

Future Implications and Challenges

AI & ML Health Science & Technology
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

