en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI’s GPT-4 Leading the Way

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI’s GPT-4 Leading the Way

In a profound shift, the healthcare industry witnesses an unprecedented adoption of AI, revolutionizing administrative and clinical tasks, honing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing treatment plans, and enhancing patient outcomes. Thanks to machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and computer vision, patient data analysis, pattern and trend identification, image analysis, and automation of routine tasks have reached new heights. AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants now handle patient triage, appointment scheduling, and medication reminders. The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the adoption of AI in healthcare, with AI solutions utilized for rapid diagnosis, remote care, and monitoring.

OpenAI’s Foray into Healthcare

OpenAI, a global AI behemoth, has broadened its footprint in the healthcare landscape through strategic partnerships and innovative applications of its state-of-the-art GPT-4 technology. Collaboration with WHOOP, Summer Health, Microsoft, Be My Eyes, and ChatGPT has led to the diverse use of GPT-4 in various health-related applications.

AI-Driven Personalized Health and Fitness Coaching

One of the notable offerings is the WHOOP Coach, an AI-powered personalized health and fitness coach. The WHOOP Coach, driven by GPT-4, enables individualized guidance for users’ fitness and health-related queries.

AI in Pediatrics and Radiology

In association with Summer Health, OpenAI has integrated GPT-4 for creating pediatric visit notes, thereby enhancing the efficiency of documentation for pediatricians. A study conducted by Microsoft on GPT-4’s performance in radiology indicates potential for the AI in interpreting medical images and generating radiology report summaries.

Visual Assistance and Mental Wellness Guidance

Additionally, Be My Eyes, an application assisting visually impaired individuals, has incorporated GPT-4 to identify objects and read text using visual input. GPT-4 has also been used experimentally as a virtual therapist, providing support to individuals seeking mental wellness guidance.

AI Advancements from Google, Apple, Isomorphic Labs, and Oracle

Apart from OpenAI, other tech giants are also diving into the healthcare industry. Google has unveiled MedLM, a specialized model for healthcare applications, while Apple is incorporating health detection features into its smartwatches. Isomorphic Labs, a Google AI spin-out, has partnered with pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly and Novartis to use AI in drug discovery. Oracle, not to be left behind, has introduced a Clinical Digital Assistant for voice-command integration with EHR systems.

Together, these developments underscore a trend of integrating AI into various aspects of healthcare. The ultimate aim is to improve efficiency, personalization, and accessibility of health services, promising a future where technology and healthcare go hand-in-hand to ensure better patient outcomes.

0
AI & ML Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
19 mins ago
Tayside Solicitors Property Centre: AI-Powered Revolution in Property Search
The dawn of 2024 witnesses a shift in real estate technology as Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC), under the leadership of Angela Wallace, embraces artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way people find their dream homes. This paradigm shift is in line with TSPC’s digital-first approach, replacing traditional print property guides with digital tools, powered
Tayside Solicitors Property Centre: AI-Powered Revolution in Property Search
Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation
1 hour ago
Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation
Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise
1 hour ago
Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise
Vlge's AI Set to Personalize the Metaverse with Real-World Insights
20 mins ago
Vlge's AI Set to Personalize the Metaverse with Real-World Insights
Pindrop: Battling AI-Enhanced Robocall Scams with Voice Authentication
32 mins ago
Pindrop: Battling AI-Enhanced Robocall Scams with Voice Authentication
McAfee Unveils Project Mockingbird: An AI-Powered Defense Against Deepfake Audio Scams
45 mins ago
McAfee Unveils Project Mockingbird: An AI-Powered Defense Against Deepfake Audio Scams
Latest Headlines
World News
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
32 seconds
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
1 min
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
4 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
4 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
5 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
6 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
9 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
10 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
12 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app