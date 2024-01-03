en English
AI & ML

AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Wen Hwa Lee, the CEO and Chief Scientist at Action Against Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AAAMD), has uncovered a novel intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and ophthalmology. A molecular biologist and geneticist by training, with a keen interest in structural and computational biology, he is redefining the landscape of drug discovery and big data management in the fight against a leading cause of blindness, age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Revolutionizing Eye Care with Technology

Lee’s groundbreaking work with AAAMD, a research charity, is rooted in a participant-centric data aggregation model and a common data framework. The organization aims to develop therapies to prevent or slow the onset of AMD by integrating ophthalmic scans with other ‘omics’ data. This bold approach encourages public participation in research, fostering early intervention and drug discovery breakthroughs.

AI-Driven Innovations in Ophthalmology

Lee’s team is currently implementing the Foresight project, an ‘honest broker’ data aggregator. This project is designed to ensure ethical and secure access to data, thereby safeguarding the interests of the research participants. Alongside, the organization is working diligently to repurpose existing drugs for AMD treatment and developing new biomarkers for disease tracking and patient stratification. Their mission is to integrate these findings into clinical trials and accelerate treatment development within the next five years.

Deep Learning in Eye Disease Detection

AI’s role in ophthalmology extends beyond AMD. Researchers have successfully applied deep learning models to detect eye diseases using ultra-wide-field fundus imaging (UFI). The most effective among the evaluated models was ResNet152, which achieved a testing area under the curve (AUC) score of 96.47%. This milestone underscores the potential of integrating ultra-wide-field images with deep learning to advance eye care.

Future Vision: Integrating AI in Ophthalmology

Lee advocates for interdisciplinary collaboration, leveraging existing technologies, and maintaining ethical standards in data usage as key elements in driving innovation in healthcare. His work with AAAMD is a testament to the power of AI in transforming patient care, with a strong emphasis on preserving the integrity of the data and the dignity of the patients involved. As we look forward, the integration of AI and ophthalmology promises a brighter future for those living with visual impairments.

AI & ML Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

