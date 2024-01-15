AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare continues to expand, with a new study by the University of Michigan pointing to its efficacy in identifying surgery patients with risky drinking habits. Using the natural language processing (NLP) form of AI, the study found that AI could effectively review medical records, identifying more patients with elevated alcohol consumption risks than traditional diagnosis codes.

AI in Action: Uncovering Hidden Risks

The AI model was trained by reviewing 100 anonymous patient records and successfully matched expert human classifications for risky drinking in the majority of cases. Once trained, the AI analysed over 53,000 patient records. The results were staggering – the AI identified three times more patients with risky alcohol use than the diagnosis codes, indicating a 15% risk compared to the traditionally identified 5%.

Implications for Surgical Teams

This AI-driven approach could revolutionize pre-surgical procedures and patient care. Identifying problematic alcohol consumption can help mitigate surgical complications such as infections, wound issues, and prolonged hospital stays. By pinpointing these patients, surgical teams can provide targeted education or treatment to help patients reduce or stop drinking before surgery.

AI and the Future of Healthcare

The researchers at the University of Michigan are already looking to the future. They are exploring the use of virtual coaching to support patients in reducing alcohol intake and are considering making their AI model publicly available. However, this would require the model to be trained on each health system’s electronic records system. The study, published in Alcohol Clinical and Experimental Research, is a testament to the potential of AI to identify health risks and offer insights that traditional methods may overlook.