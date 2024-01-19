AI-Enabled Portable Hospital Boosts Medical Preparedness for Ram Mandir Inauguration

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Government, in coordination with the Union Health Ministry, has fortified the medical infrastructure in Ayodhya, ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22nd. To accommodate approximately 8,000 guests during the auspicious event, the Indian Government has introduced a ground-breaking innovation - the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISM, an indigenous portable hospital.

Revolutionary Aid: The Arogya Maitri Cube-BHISM

Equipped with cutting-edge technology - Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics, this portable hospital is designed to provide enhanced disaster response and medical support. The Arogya Maitri Cube-BHISM, capable of supporting up to 200 survivors, includes a medical store, lab, outpatient department, and an emergency operation theatre. It is modular and designed for effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in deployed areas.

Strengthening Medical Preparedness

The Union Health Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh Government have collaborated to create a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan. This plan includes the establishment of control rooms, 16 first-aid booths, and two temporary field hospitals. Furthermore, capacity-building exercises are being held for healthcare workers, with AIIMS Delhi's JPNA Trauma Centre conducting training on emergency medical care.

On High Alert: Hospitals and Emergency Measures

Central government hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring states have been put on high alert for emergencies. A rapid response team is in standby for quick deployment in case of emergencies. The readiness to increase the availability of specialists in critical categories, if necessary, has also been ensured. Additionally, vector control and disease surveillance measures have been established.

In a bid to accommodate international guests and ensure their safety, the International Health Division is enhancing health facilities at the Ayodhya International Airport. The preparations taken by the government underline the commitment to safeguard the health of attendees amidst a large-scale religious gathering.