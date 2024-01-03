en English
Health

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management

An innovative study recently published in the Annals of Family Medicine provides new insights into the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in personal healthcare. The study demonstrates the effective use of a home stethoscope, known as the StethoMe, augmented with AI, for monitoring exacerbations in patients with asthma, particularly children aged five years and younger.

Revolutionizing Asthma Management with StethoMe

The StethoMe, an AI-augmented home stethoscope, is designed to detect and record pathological auscultatory phenomena. It also measures vital signs, such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and the ratio of inspiration to expiration duration. This device has the capability to wirelessly transfer recordings and data to a mobile application, thereby presenting results instantly and conveniently for users.

Unveiling the Methodology

The six-month study involved diverse age groups: 52 children aged between 0 to 5 years, 38 children aged between 6 to 17 years, and 59 adults. The participants were required to perform daily examinations using the StethoMe. The device’s AI, trained on over 10,000 recordings of respiratory sounds, analyzed the data collected.

Findings and Conclusion

The research revealed that the most successful discriminators for exacerbations in children were the intensity of wheezes and rhonchi. The StethoMe alone proved effective in identifying asthma exacerbations in children, while in adults, patient reporting of symptoms played a vital role in effective diagnosis. The study concluded that AI-augmented home stethoscopes can effectively detect asthma exacerbations, especially in children under five years old, eliminating the need for peak expiratory flow measurement.

Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

