Health

AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to identify significant biomarkers for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). By analyzing complete transcriptome data from CVD patients using a blend of traditional statistics and advanced AI/ML techniques, the team has unveiled 18 highly significant transcriptomic biomarkers, a game-changing discovery that could revolutionize early detection and treatment approaches for CVDs.

Unveiling the Biomarkers

As part of their methodology, researchers used statistical tests such as Pearson correlation, Chi-square test, and ANOVA to differentiate between the gene expression of healthy individuals and CVD patients. The top 10% of significant biomarkers were then put through the rigors of ML classifiers like Random Forest, Support Vector Machine, Xtreme Gradient Boosting, Decision Trees, and k-Nearest Neighbors. This rigorous process, coupled with hyperparameter optimization, resulted in ensemble models that achieved an impressive 96% accuracy in distinguishing between patients and healthy controls.

Driving Precision Medicine Forward

As a result of this study, a predictive engine was developed. This engine, built on the foundation of AI/ML, provides a framework for identifying patients with CVDs based on their biomarker profiles, thus enabling the integration of clinical and genomic data to enhance precision medicine. This innovative approach holds immense potential to facilitate the prediction of high-risk patients, categorize phenotypes, and establish population dimensions for rare diseases.

Implications of the Study

This study underscores the promise of AI/ML in transforming the landscape of healthcare, particularly in the realm of CVDs. The identified biomarkers could serve as powerful tools in the early detection of CVDs, paving the way for personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, the integration of clinical and genomic data could enable better prediction of treatment outcomes for diverse CVD populations. The study signifies a significant stride towards the goal of precision medicine and reaffirms the potential of AI/ML in advancing the field of healthcare.

0
Health Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

