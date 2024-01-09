en English
Business

AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns

In an ambitious bid to turn around the financial health of Vista Medical Center East, American Healthcare Systems (AHS) navigated an acquisition that left them with a daunting $15 million debt. The Los Angeles-based healthcare operator, with a portfolio of hospitals across North Carolina, Illinois, and Texas, took over the Waukegan-based hospital from Quorum Health Corporation in July.

AHS’s Strategy Amidst Financial Concerns

AHS’s acquisition has raised eyebrows among some members of Vista’s Board of Trustees. The financial strategies employed to make the hospital profitable within a year have been met with skepticism. Trustees George Bridges Jr. and Rick Harris have been vocal about their concerns, pressing for transparency on the hospital’s financial standing and staff morale. Harris has even requested a special board meeting for discussions about these pressing issues.

Delayed Payments and Staffing Issues

Financial hurdles continue to mount for AHS as a letter from Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek spotlighted issues with delayed payments to medical groups and staffing agencies. Some agencies have been forced to halt their services due to unpaid dues. AHS’s plan to reduce reliance on travel nurses by tapping into in-house staff is one of the strategies being employed to address these issues. Negotiations are also underway with providers to settle unpaid bills.

Transparency and Morale Amidst Personnel Turnover

Vista has witnessed significant personnel turnover, adding to the complexities of the situation. Despite these challenges, Vista officials, including CEO Bianca Defilippi and assistant CEO Kim Needham, are championing transparency. Regular town hall meetings are being held to keep staff informed and maintain morale. AHS, which owns Vista and several other healthcare facilities, is determined to improve the financial health of all its holdings, staying committed to delivering high-quality healthcare.

Founded in 1923, Vista Health has been a cornerstone of the local community for nearly a century. Initially known as Victory Memorial Hospital, Vista was taken over by Quorum in 2016 before its most recent acquisition by AHS. With the weight of history and the community’s trust on its shoulders, AHS has a challenging task ahead to steer Vista towards financial stability while maintaining its commitment to quality healthcare.

Business Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

