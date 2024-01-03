Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative

In a proactive response to the escalating cardiac issues, the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA), in collaboration with Gujarat Vidyapith, has embarked on a mission to train more than 450 students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) over a period of three days. The initiative, which commenced on a Tuesday, witnessed the involvement of key figures from the AMA, including its president, Dr. Tushar Patel, and a host of other medical professionals.

Empowering the Young Generation

The objective of this training is to equip students with the ability to be first responders in the event of cardiac emergencies. The knowledge of CPR, a life-saving procedure administered during critical situations, can potentially bridge the gap between the onset of cardiac arrest and the arrival of professional medical assistance.

Addressing the Rising Cardiac Issues

A representative from Gujarat Vidyapith accentuated the significance of acquiring CPR skills in the backdrop of the rising incidences of cardiac conditions. The ability to promptly act during the crucial minutes following a cardiac event can drastically improve the chances of survival, thereby underscoring the importance of this skill set.

Extending the Training Across the City

The AMA has expressed intentions to further spread this practical training to numerous schools and colleges throughout Ahmedabad in the coming months. This move is anticipated to amplify the number of potential first responders, thereby strengthening the city’s resilience against cardiac emergencies.