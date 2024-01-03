en English
Health

Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
As the global population ages, the number of people living with HIV (PLWH) who also suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is on the rise. This dual diagnosis presents unique challenges and emphasizes the need for theoretical models to aid both clinical practice and research. The Baltes and Baltes Selective Optimization with Compensation (SOC) Model has been proposed as a guiding framework to facilitate understanding of successful aging in this specific population.

Unpacking the SOC Model

The SOC Model suggests that successful aging can be accomplished by optimizing and compensating for losses in various life domains, such as health, cognitive function, and social engagement. This model can be instrumental in recognizing the aging experience of older PLWH who are also battling COPD, thus enabling healthcare professionals to develop tailored interventions.

Intersection of HIV, COPD, and Aging

The article synthesizes current literature on the overlap of HIV, COPD, and aging, and underscores the gaps in both research and clinical practice. It advocates for the integration of COPD screening into HIV care, and identifies smoking cessation as a pivotal factor for longevity among PLWH.

Impact on Life Domains

Understanding the synergistic effects of HIV and COPD on the various aspects of aging is fundamental for enhancing the quality of life for older PLWH. The article deliberates on the impact of these conditions on life expectancy, biological health, mental health, cognitive efficiency, social competence, productivity, personal control, and life satisfaction. With a thorough comprehension of these effects, healthcare providers can better support PLWH in their aging journey.

Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

