Health

Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease

Researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have identified a set of genetic mutations in blood cells, known to occur during aging, as a significant new risk factor for cardiovascular disease. These somatic mutations become more prevalent as people age, and are linked to an increased risk for coronary heart disease, especially in individuals over 70 years of age.

Uncovering New Genetic Risk Factors

The study suggests that screening for these mutations could lead to the early identification of at-risk individuals. These individuals could then benefit from lifestyle changes or therapeutic interventions to reduce their risk. The findings also illuminate the role of inflammation in the development of coronary heart disease, supporting the idea that it plays a crucial role alongside high cholesterol levels.

Aging and Cardiovascular Disease

This research builds upon previous studies that introduced the concept of ‘clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential’ (CHIP). CHIP is a condition where certain mutations confer a selective advantage to blood stem cells with age, leading to a significantly higher risk of blood cancer and cardiovascular mortality.

The Role of Macrophages in Atherosclerosis

The researchers investigated macrophages, a type of immune cell, in atherosclerotic plaques. They found that those derived from CHIP stem cells with mutations, such as in the Tet2 gene, were hyper-inflammatory and contributed to atherosclerosis. This study expands the current understanding of genetic factors in atherosclerosis, revealing that aging-related mutations in blood stem cells can lead to the disease.

Alongside the research findings, the article provides tips for preventing cardiovascular disease, such as quitting smoking, monitoring blood pressure, controlling calorie intake, and exercising regularly.

Health Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

